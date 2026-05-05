Getting to Brittany is a breeze, thanks to a handy schedule of sailings by Brittany Ferry from Portsmouth and Plymouth. Indeed, the line operates from most south coast ports to France and Spain. With the uncertainty caused by events in the Persian Gulf and their knock-on effect on airline schedules and fuel, Brittany Ferries have locked in their bargain prices for passengers. There is a certainty to sailings and no chance of your trip being cancelled because of fuel shortages or fuel surcharges. Brittainy Ferries have actually frozen their prices, guaranteeing you can budget and buy with absolute certainty.