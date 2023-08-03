New data has revealed that the South East has seen the largest number of new homes built in the last year out of anywhere in England.
Market analysis from eXp UK looked at data on the number of homes completed across each region of England, and how regions have performed both annually and over the last decade.
The data shows that last year, approximately 174,600 new homes were delivered across England, with the South East seeing 30,960 new homes completed - the largest number of any English region.
However, the region did see a decrease when compared to the previous year, dropping by two per cent.
This follows news that work on Woking Borough Council’s Sheerwater project, which is set to provide more than 1,000 new homes, has been paused due to debts.
The council’s housing strategy for 2021 to 2026 also commits it to completing an average of 102 affordable homes per year.
The strategy document notes that "one of the key difficulties facing development in Woking is the shortage of developable land. Woking is a relatively small borough, with 60 per cent of land being designated as green belt".
According to eXp, the average number of new homes being completed in the last decade has increased by 4.1 per cent each year, with the South East averaging four per cent.
Adam Day, head of eXp UK, commented: “Housing delivery is, and always has been, a controversial topic and we’re yet to see the government make any meaningful impact when it comes to addressing the current housing crisis.
"But it’s not just top-line housing delivery that creates an out-of-kilter housing market, as our research shows, the level of new homes completed not only varies from one region to the next in terms of volume, but also the increase in this volume.”