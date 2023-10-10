Look inside this “stunning” period property for sale that was created by a renowned builder and includes its own cinema room.
Ellesmere, in Pyrford, was built by W.G. Tarrant, who was a ‘master builder’ in the early 1900s.
There are period features throughout the home, including original fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and bay windows.
As well as the period aspects of the property, there are also high specification modern features such as built-in ceiling speakers, sensor-controlled lights, and integrated appliances.
On the ground floor of the property is a dual aspect sitting room with a period fireplace and a concealed door into a family room, which is currently used as a study.
The formal dining room includes bespoke floor to ceiling wine display shelving, a square bay window and period coal fireplace.
Adjacent to the dining room is a library, which is custom-designed with solid oak bookcases and bi-fold doors.
The kitchen and breakfast room is also bespoke and includes integrated appliances, a central island with a breakfast bar, and a quartz worktop.
Upstairs, there is a master suite with fitted furniture, a dressing room, and an en-suite bathroom, while three further bedrooms also feature dressing rooms and en-suites.
Moving up to the second floor, there is a cinema room with wine fridges, a popcorn machine, a hotdog machine and reclining seats.
Completing this level is an additional bedroom with an en-suite shower room, a cloakroom, and laundry room.
Outside, there is a triple garage and external parking, while to the rear there is a mature garden laid to lawn, along with a paved terrace area featuring a pergola and wall lighting.
The property is being sold by Seymour’s Prestige Homes for a guide price of £2,500,000.
The agent described the home as: “a stunning period property which over recent years has been completely refurbished to a very high standard by its current owners.
“Whilst retaining its delightful period charm this beautifully presented family home is also well designed and arranged for modern day family living offering substantial, well balanced and versatile accommodation throughout, totalling 6,372 sq ft (including garage).
“This attractive family residence was built by W.G Tarrant, a renowned local builder who left a significant imprint on the local landscape with houses of quality and excellence.”