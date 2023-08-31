Look inside this million pound house for sale - complete with six reception rooms and an abundance of chandeliers.
Woodbury, in Hook Heath, was built in the 1940s and is in the heart of the area, while including a large, private garden.
There are at least six chandeliers throughout the home, offering a taste of decadence alongside the airy modern feel of the property.
Entering the home, to the right is the first living room, which is opposite the sitting room and adjoins an L-shaped kitchen and breakfast room.
The kitchen has double doors opening into a long family room with large windows and a WC.
To one side of the ground floor sits the conservatory, which has double doors to the garden, and a dining room, while completing this level is a study/office.
Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms, and a family bathroom.
As well as this, there is the potential for a loft extension, subject to planning permission, and the garage offers a studio on its upper level.
Outside, there is a large driveway and front garden, as well as the “delightfully private” rear garden.
The property is being sold by Curchods for a price of £1,795,000.
Daniel Oliver of Curchods commented: “A substantial, detached family home of character sitting in a delightful position in the very heart of Hook Heath and with a large and very private garden that provides the house with a hugely appealing setting.”