This manor for sale is a “piece of British history” which comes with its own cinema building and stables.
Bridley Manor, near Worplesdon, dates back to 1880 and is in the style of a 17th century baronial hall.
Throughout the mansion, there are Tudor and Victorian design elements, with features such as character fireplaces and ornate stonework.
Entering the property, to one side of the reception hall is a formal dining room with a period fireplace and leaded glass windows in mullioned casements.
On the other side of the hall are various reception rooms, including a study, a drawing room, and a sitting room with a large fireplace and a bay window.
Next to the dining room is a large kitchen and breakfast room, which is fitted with high-end appliances, as well as a preparation kitchen and a pantry.
The ground floor also includes a family room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
Moving upstairs, the first floor includes the principal bedroom suite, which features an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room.
There are also six further bedrooms, four of which have en-suite bathrooms, two having their own dressing rooms, and two featuring access to the roof terrace, plus two additional bathrooms.
On the top floor, there are another five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and a large art room.
Completing the property is a cellar with four sections, and a garage.
As well as the main house, there is a two-bedroom cottage and a cinema building with its own kitchen and cloakrooms.
The grounds extend to several acres, and include formal gardens, open meadows, and woodland area, plus an ornamental lake with a bridge.
There are also paddocks and stabling facilities, including an American barn with seven stalls and a tack room.
Also in the grounds are a triple garage, a garden store with a cloakroom and a kitchen, and various other stores.
The property is for sale with Knight Frank for a price of £5,500,000.
The agent commented: “This exceptional property, rooted in history yet perfectly adapted for modern usage, offers a wonderful retreat surrounded by acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds.
“The origins of Bridley Manor date back to 1880 but built in the style of a 17th century baronial hall, with architectural enhancements that have been sympathetically added over the years, reflecting a rich tapestry of English architectural styles.
“The current mansion showcases a remarkable blend of Tudor and Victorian design elements, with an imposing façade that includes classic half-timbering and ornate stonework.
“The manor’s historical integrity has been meticulously preserved, with original features such as wood panelling, leaded glass windows in mullioned casements, and multiple fireplaces that offer a glimpse into its grand and opulent past.”