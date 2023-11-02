This “magnificent” family home for sale includes stained glass windows and classic fireplaces.
Woodneux, in Hook Heath, spans more than 4,000 square feet and comes with a self-contained annexe.
Entering the home, there are two tall stained glass windows with rose motifs framing the entrance hall.
Double doors open into the drawing room, which features a working fireplace and exposed brickwork, and has a split level layout.
A contemporary kitchen sits across the hall, with integrated appliances and a vaulted ceiling, while the dining area incorporates a brick fireplace and exposed timber beams.
Further reception space can be found in the family room, which has an oak floor, a feature fireplace and French doors.
Completing the ground floor is a playroom, a study, a utility room and two cloakrooms.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom suite includes built-in storage spaces and an en-suite bathroom.
The four further bedrooms each have fitted wardrobes, one featuring an en-suite and the others sharing a family bathroom.
The self-contained annexe sits across two storeys, including two bedrooms and being suitable for multi-generational living or as a holiday let.
Outside, there are south-facing gardens with a pond, patio areas and raised lawns, along with a summerhouse that has its own decked terrace.
To the front of the property is a lawned area and a sweeping driveway, double garaging and an additional patio.
The property is being sold by estate agents Seymours Prestige Homes, for a price of £1,450,000.
The agent said: “Stretched out across approximately 4,196 square feet, Woodneux offers a magnificent amount of family accommodation along with a self-contained annexe that has a host of possibilities.
“Stained glass windows and feature fireplaces combine with a hugely contemporary kitchen, dining room and family room to proffer every convenience, whilst outside large south-facing gardens add to its sense of space and privacy.”