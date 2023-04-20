Take a look inside this million-pound bungalow which has been “unrecognisably” transformed.
Oriel Lodge, in Woking, sits in the “premier” area of Hook Heath and has been recently renovated and landscaped.
There is a large entrance hall to the front of the property, which leads to all the internal rooms and is complete with underfloor heating.
There are two reception rooms, a dual aspect drawing room with French doors and a fireplace, as well as a fitted kitchen with a bespoke stone work surface with AEG appliances throughout.
On this level, there are three further rooms, which could be used as additional reception rooms or as bedrooms.
There is also a half-storey level, which features a bathroom and two double bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe and a balcony, and the other featuring built-in storage space.
Outside, the property sits on a large plot providing “extremely high” levels of seclusion with two separate gated driveways and a garage.
The gardens wrap around the property and house mature trees and shrubs, including a Sequoia Tree, while to the rear there is a large patio area.
The property is being sold by Bourne Estate Agents for a price of £1,595,000.
Andy Gearing of Bourne Estate Agents commented: “Having sold Oriel Lodge to the current owner, we are delighted to be offering the property for sale again which is unrecognisable having undergone a complete renovation and landscaping programme.”