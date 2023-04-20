Take a look inside this million-pound bungalow which has been “unrecognisably” transformed. 

Oriel Lodge, in Woking, sits in the “premier” area of Hook Heath and has been recently renovated and landscaped. 

Inside, the property is light and airy. (Bourne Estate Agents )

There is a large entrance hall to the front of the property, which leads to all the internal rooms and is complete with underfloor heating. 

There are two reception rooms, a dual aspect drawing room with French doors and a fireplace, as well as a fitted kitchen with a bespoke stone work surface with AEG appliances throughout. 

The newly fitted kitchen area. (Bourne Estate Agents )

On this level, there are three further rooms, which could be used as additional reception rooms or as bedrooms. 

There is also a half-storey level, which features a bathroom and two double bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe and a balcony, and the other featuring built-in storage space. 

The property is surrounded by gardens. (Bourne Estate Agents )

Outside, the property sits on a large plot providing “extremely high” levels of seclusion with two separate gated driveways and a garage.

The gardens wrap around the property and house mature trees and shrubs, including a Sequoia Tree, while to the rear there is a large patio area.

The property is being sold by Bourne Estate Agents for a price of £1,595,000. 

Andy Gearing of Bourne Estate Agents commented: “Having sold Oriel Lodge to the current owner, we are delighted to be offering the property for sale again which is unrecognisable having undergone a complete renovation and landscaping programme.” 