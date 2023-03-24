This character home for sale sits in a conservation area and was built by a “master craftsman”.
The house, on the Hockering Estate in Woking, was built in a Lutyens’ Arts and Crafts style in the early 1900s by W.G.Tarrant, the creator of well-known estates St George’s Hill in Weybridge and the Wentworth Estate in Runnymede.
The estate is described as one of Surrey’s “most coveted” gated private developments.
On the ground floor of the property, there is a reception hall, a dining room, a drawing room, a study, a sitting room, a breakfast room, a kitchen with integrated appliances and a loggia to the garden, as well as a utility room and a WC.
Throughout, there are unique original features such as ornate fireplaces, oak joinery, stone mullion windows and oak latch doors.
Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, one dressing room and four bathrooms, one of which is an ensuite for the master bedroom.
The house sits in a plot of 0.88 acres, and has its own landscaped gardens, bordered by hedges and gates, a seating area and a large shed/garage.
The property is being sold by Curchods for a price of £3,500,000.
Lee Murphy of Curchods commented: “A stunning character home of fine architectural detail centrally positioned on a south west facing corner plot of 0.88 acres within the parkland setting of the sought-after Hockering Estate.
“This five bedroom home was built in a Lutyens’ Arts and Crafts style by master craftsman WG Tarrant, creator of this gated boutique estate and of nearby St George’s Hill (Weybridge) and Wentworth Estate (Virginia Water).”