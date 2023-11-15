This “imposing” home for sale is a wing of a former mansion and comes with far-reaching countryside views.  

The Spinney, in Woking, dates back to 1900, spanning more than 2,500 square feet and including period features throughout. 

Entering the property, there is a spacious hall leading into a large kitchen and breakfast room with a vaulted ceiling. 

The kitchen and breakfast room. (Seymours Estate Agents)

The main reception room includes an open fireplace and high ceilings, along with cornicing and access to the dining area. 

Also on the ground floor is a study which could be used as a bedroom, a WC and a utility room. 

The reception room. (Seymours Estate Agents)

On the lower level is a large cellar which is currently set up as a games room fully equipped with power and heating. 

The games room in the cellar. (Seymours Estate Agents)

Upstairs, on the first floor there is a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, a second bedroom and a family bathroom. 

On the top floor there is another bedroom with fitted wardrobes, plus a room that could be used as a bedroom, a nursery or an office space. 

The principal bedroom. (Seymours Estate Agents)

Outside, there is a large wrap-around garden, while to the front is a tree-fronted gravel drive. 

The property is surrounded by open countryside with woodlands and heathland. 

The property has large gardens and countryside views. (Seymours Estate Agents)

The Spinney is being sold by estate agents Seymours Estate Agents for a price of £1,000,000. 

The agent commented: “The Spinney is a wing of this imposing mansion providing variable living accommodation, the interior boasts stunning features and amazing views of the surrounding area.” 