This “imposing” home for sale is a wing of a former mansion and comes with far-reaching countryside views.
The Spinney, in Woking, dates back to 1900, spanning more than 2,500 square feet and including period features throughout.
Entering the property, there is a spacious hall leading into a large kitchen and breakfast room with a vaulted ceiling.
The main reception room includes an open fireplace and high ceilings, along with cornicing and access to the dining area.
Also on the ground floor is a study which could be used as a bedroom, a WC and a utility room.
On the lower level is a large cellar which is currently set up as a games room fully equipped with power and heating.
Upstairs, on the first floor there is a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, a second bedroom and a family bathroom.
On the top floor there is another bedroom with fitted wardrobes, plus a room that could be used as a bedroom, a nursery or an office space.
Outside, there is a large wrap-around garden, while to the front is a tree-fronted gravel drive.
The property is surrounded by open countryside with woodlands and heathland.
The Spinney is being sold by estate agents Seymours Estate Agents for a price of £1,000,000.
The agent commented: “The Spinney is a wing of this imposing mansion providing variable living accommodation, the interior boasts stunning features and amazing views of the surrounding area.”