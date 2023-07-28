Looking to buy a new home or expand your property portfolio? It’s worth checking out what is available via auction.
From “substantial” land parcels to period homes, there are a variety of properties to consider. Here are some of the properties up for auction in and around Woking at the moment.
Old Woking Road - £310,000
This semi-detached period cottage is Grade II listed and is in need of “total” renovation.
The property is arranged over three floors and includes three double bedrooms, while throughout there are period features such as original fireplaces and exposed beams.
The house includes a garage and off-street parking, and backs onto Hoebridge Golf Course.
The property is being sold via online bidding starting from August 30th 2023.
Boundary Road - £400,000
This period terraced house is being sold via online auction but also has a “buy it now” option available.
Inside, there is a reception room, a dining room, a modern kitchen, a conservatory, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a loft.
To the rear, there is a private garden, and throughout the home are period features such as high ceilings and fireplaces.
Connaught Road, Brookwood - £450,000
This split level property includes a maisonette and a commercial unit, being within a short walk of Brookwood Station.
The maisonette comprises a kitchen on the ground floor, with a living room, a bedroom and a bathroom upstairs.
The commercial unit is made up of an office and workshop space, two further offices, a kitchen, a WC and an outbuilding for storage.
The property is being sold via secure sale online bidding.
Chobham Road, Knaphill - £500,000
This “very substantial” land opportunity fronts onto Chobham Road and sits opposite residential dwellings.
The land spans more than 12.5 acres, and is largely woodland, with some cleared areas.
The agent notes that the land could have development potential, subject to the necessary consent.
The land is being sold at auction on August 1st 2023.
Grange Park - £810,000
This detached house is on the market for the first time in 60 years and is in need of refurbishment.
The property comprises a reception room, a dining room, a kitchen, four bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
The house sits within mature private gardens and benefits from a garage and off-street parking.
The property is being sold via live online bidding.