Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From maisonettes to town centre apartments, there is a range of properties on the market in Woking. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £175,000. 

Abingdon Court - £112,100 (Shared Ownership)

The property is shared ownership. (So Resi )

This top floor apartment for sale is available under a 38 per cent shared ownership scheme.

The property is made up of an entrance hall, a spacious living room, a separate kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside, there is allocated parking, communal grounds and bike stores, and the property is described as “perfect” for couples and small families.

Highclere Court, Knaphill - £150,000

The property is on the first floor. (Gascoigne-Pees )

This first floor apartment for sale in the “heart” of Knaphill village is described as “perfect” for a first time buyer or investor. 

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a reception room, a kitchen with built-in appliances, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a separate WC. 

The property also benefits from communal gardens and parking for residents, with a potential letting income of £800pcm. 

Tintagel Way - £155,000

The apartment is close to the town centre. (Grants Homes )

This ground floor apartment is close to Woking’s town centre and is described as a “great” investment buy. 

Inside, the accommodation is made up of a large studio room which can be used as the living room and bedroom,  a fitted kitchen, and a bathroom. 

Externally, there are landscaped communal grounds and residents’ parking, while the property has an expected rental income of £900pcm. 

Marlborough Road - £160,000

The property is "much larger than average". (Bourne Estate Agents)

This ground floor maisonette for sale is described as being “much larger than average” and is within walking distance of the town centre. 

The property comprises an open-plan living and dining area, a modern fitted kitchen, and a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom. 

The maisonette has contemporary fittings and neutral decor, and is described as an “ideal” investment opportunity or “perfect” for first-time buyers. 

River Court - £170,000

The apartment is in a gated development. (Curchods Estate Agents)

This top floor apartment is in a secure gated development on the outskirts of Woking town centre and a short distance from Basingstoke Canal. 

Inside the apartment, there is a studio bedroom and sitting room, with a fitted kitchen and a bathroom. 

The property is described as “ideal” for first time buyers or investors and is “bright and modern”. 