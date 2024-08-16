Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From maisonettes to town centre apartments, there is a range of properties on the market in Woking.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £175,000.
Abingdon Court - £112,100 (Shared Ownership)
This top floor apartment for sale is available under a 38 per cent shared ownership scheme.
The property is made up of an entrance hall, a spacious living room, a separate kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is allocated parking, communal grounds and bike stores, and the property is described as “perfect” for couples and small families.
Highclere Court, Knaphill - £150,000
This first floor apartment for sale in the “heart” of Knaphill village is described as “perfect” for a first time buyer or investor.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a reception room, a kitchen with built-in appliances, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a separate WC.
The property also benefits from communal gardens and parking for residents, with a potential letting income of £800pcm.
Tintagel Way - £155,000
This ground floor apartment is close to Woking’s town centre and is described as a “great” investment buy.
Inside, the accommodation is made up of a large studio room which can be used as the living room and bedroom, a fitted kitchen, and a bathroom.
Externally, there are landscaped communal grounds and residents’ parking, while the property has an expected rental income of £900pcm.
Marlborough Road - £160,000
This ground floor maisonette for sale is described as being “much larger than average” and is within walking distance of the town centre.
The property comprises an open-plan living and dining area, a modern fitted kitchen, and a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.
The maisonette has contemporary fittings and neutral decor, and is described as an “ideal” investment opportunity or “perfect” for first-time buyers.
River Court - £170,000
This top floor apartment is in a secure gated development on the outskirts of Woking town centre and a short distance from Basingstoke Canal.
Inside the apartment, there is a studio bedroom and sitting room, with a fitted kitchen and a bathroom.
The property is described as “ideal” for first time buyers or investors and is “bright and modern”.