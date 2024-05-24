Looking to buy a new property but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From maisonettes to town centre apartments, there are a variety of options on the market in Woking.
We’ve rounded up five of the area’s cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £175,000.
Trenance - £150,000
This ground floor flat is described as “well-presented” and sits in a cul-de-sac close to Goldsworth Park Lake.
The accommodation is made up of a studio bedroom and sitting room, a kitchen with some appliances, and a bathroom.
The agent notes that the property is “ideal” for a first-time purchase or as an investment property.
White Rose Lane - £150,000
This ground floor apartment is on the “highly desirable” south side of Woking and is close to the train station.
Inside, the property comprises a studio living area and bedroom, a kitchen, and a shower room.
Outside, there is a parking space and communal gardens, and the property is in need of minor modernisation.
Fosters Lane - £160,000
This first floor apartment is in Knaphill village and is described as being “light and spacious”.
The accommodation comprises a living room, a kitchen, a double bedroom, a single bedroom and a bathroom.
The property is on the village’s high street and has access to transport links, as well as a lease extension.
Oriental Road - £160,000
This first floor apartment is in a quiet development situated within walking distance of Woking’s town centre.
This property is made up of a lounge and bedroom area, a kitchen, bathroom and a storage cupboard.
The apartment is described as an “excellent” investment opportunity and benefits from communal grounds and residential parking.
Raglan Road - £172,500
This ground floor maisonette is in a “charming” period building and is close to the villages of Knaphill and St Johns.
The property comprises a bedroom, a spacious lounge, a bathroom and a modern kitchen fitted with base and eye level units.
The accommodation is described as being in “excellent” condition throughout, and there is communal parking available.