Looking to buy a new property but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From maisonettes to town centre apartments, there are a variety of options on the market in Woking. 

We’ve rounded up five of the area’s cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £175,000. 

Trenance - £150,000

The property is close to Goldsworth Park Lake. (Seymours Estate Agents)

This ground floor flat is described as “well-presented” and sits in a cul-de-sac close to Goldsworth Park Lake. 

The accommodation is made up of a studio bedroom and sitting room, a kitchen with some appliances, and a bathroom. 

The agent notes that the property is “ideal” for a first-time purchase or as an investment property. 

White Rose Lane - £150,000

The property is close to the train station. (Foundations)

This ground floor apartment is on the “highly desirable” south side of Woking and is close to the train station. 

Inside, the property comprises a studio living area and bedroom, a kitchen, and a shower room. 

Outside, there is a parking space and communal gardens, and the property is in need of minor modernisation. 

Fosters Lane - £160,000

The apartment is in Knaphill. (Bridges Estate Agents)

This first floor apartment is in Knaphill village and is described as being “light and spacious”. 

The accommodation comprises a living room, a kitchen, a double bedroom, a single bedroom and a bathroom. 

The property is on the village’s high street and has access to transport links, as well as a lease extension. 

Oriental Road - £160,000

The property is close to the town centre. (Martin & Co)

This first floor apartment is in a quiet development situated within walking distance of Woking’s town centre. 

This property is made up of a lounge and bedroom area, a kitchen, bathroom and a storage cupboard. 

The apartment is described as an “excellent” investment opportunity and benefits from communal grounds and residential parking.

Raglan Road - £172,500

The maisonette is in a period building. (Seymours Estate Agents)

This ground floor maisonette is in a “charming” period building and is close to the villages of Knaphill and St Johns. 

The property comprises a bedroom, a spacious lounge, a bathroom and a modern kitchen fitted with base and eye level units.

The accommodation is described as being in “excellent” condition throughout, and there is communal parking available. 