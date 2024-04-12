Making plans to buy a new apartment but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From lake-view studios to town centre apartments, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Woking. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing £180,000 or less. 

Goldsworth Park - £140,000

The property overlooks the lake. (Brandons)

This “well presented” studio apartment is in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the Goldsworth Park lake. 

The property is made up of a sitting room and bedroom, a refitted kitchen and a bathroom. 

The apartment is described as “ideal” for a first time purchase or as an investment, and includes residents’ parking. 

Raglan Road - £159,000

The property has been fully refurbished throughout. (Seymours)

This ground floor apartment sits in a period building, and has been fully refurbished throughout. 

The accommodation comprises a studio living and bedroom, a newly fitted kitchen and a shower room. 

To the rear of the property, there is “ample” private parking, while there are nearby bus links to the town centre. 

Tintagel Way - £160,000

The apartment is close to the town centre. (Grants Homes)

This ground floor apartment is located close to Woking town centre and the railway station. 

Inside, there is a studio bedroom and lounge, a fitted kitchen, and a bathroom, with an expected rental of £900pcm. 

Externally, there are landscaped communal grounds, as well as parking for residents. 

River Court - £175,000

The apartment is on the top floor. (Curchods Estate Agents)

This top floor apartment is in a secure gated development on the outskirts of Woking town centre. 

The property includes a large studio lounge and bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom. 

The apartment is close to Basingstoke Canal, and is described as “ideal” for first time buyers or investors. 

Walton Road - £180,000

The property is within walking distance of the town centre. (Martin & Co)

This first floor apartment sits in Stadium House and is within walking distance of Woking’s town centre. 

The accommodation comprises a large open living room and kitchen area, a double bedroom and a bathroom. 

The property is described as “ideal” for an investor or for those looking for a central property with London access. 