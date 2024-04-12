Making plans to buy a new apartment but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From lake-view studios to town centre apartments, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Woking.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing £180,000 or less.
Goldsworth Park - £140,000
This “well presented” studio apartment is in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the Goldsworth Park lake.
The property is made up of a sitting room and bedroom, a refitted kitchen and a bathroom.
The apartment is described as “ideal” for a first time purchase or as an investment, and includes residents’ parking.
Raglan Road - £159,000
This ground floor apartment sits in a period building, and has been fully refurbished throughout.
The accommodation comprises a studio living and bedroom, a newly fitted kitchen and a shower room.
To the rear of the property, there is “ample” private parking, while there are nearby bus links to the town centre.
Tintagel Way - £160,000
This ground floor apartment is located close to Woking town centre and the railway station.
Inside, there is a studio bedroom and lounge, a fitted kitchen, and a bathroom, with an expected rental of £900pcm.
Externally, there are landscaped communal grounds, as well as parking for residents.
River Court - £175,000
This top floor apartment is in a secure gated development on the outskirts of Woking town centre.
The property includes a large studio lounge and bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom.
The apartment is close to Basingstoke Canal, and is described as “ideal” for first time buyers or investors.
Walton Road - £180,000
This first floor apartment sits in Stadium House and is within walking distance of Woking’s town centre.
The accommodation comprises a large open living room and kitchen area, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The property is described as “ideal” for an investor or for those looking for a central property with London access.