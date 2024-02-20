Thinking of getting on the property ladder but wanting to keep costs to a minimum? 

From town centre apartments to village homes, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Woking. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing less than £200,000.  

Stadium House - £180,000

The property is close to the town centre. (Martin & Co)

This first floor apartment is within walking distance of the town centre and the station, while also being close to the countryside. 

The accommodation is made up of a large open plan living area and kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom. 

The property is also described by the agent as an “ideal” investment or first-time purchase. 

River Court - £180,000

The property is just three years old. (Curchods Estate Agents)

This top floor apartment has a modern finish and is only three years old, being in a gated development. 

The property is a studio apartment with a large living room and dining area, a bedroom, a separate kitchen and a bathroom. 

The apartment is on the outskirts of the town centre and has allocated parking, and is “ideal” for first time buyers or investors. 

Birchwood Road - £185,000

The apartment is in West Byfleet. (Seymours Estate Agents)

This first floor apartment is in West Byfleet and is described as “modern”, being close to local amenities. 

The accommodation is made up of a bright living room, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom. 

There is also resident parking, and the property is described as a “perfect” home for commuters and first-time buyers. 

Castle Grove Road - £190,000

The property is in the vilage of Chobham. (Pattinson Estate Agents)

This first floor apartment sits in a converted building and is on the edge of Chobham village centre. 

Inside, there is a living room with garden views, a fitted kitchen, one bedroom and a bedroom. 

Outside, there are communal gardens, a garage and ample communal parking for visitors. 

Guildford Road - £195,000

The apartment is in a town centre development. (Leaders Sales)

This modern apartment sits in a town centre development and is moments away from the train station. 

The accommodation comprises an open-plan studio space with a living and bedroom area, a modern kitchen, and a bathroom. 

The property also benefits from a secure entry system, a residents’ gym, and lift access.