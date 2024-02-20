Thinking of getting on the property ladder but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre apartments to village homes, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Woking.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing less than £200,000.
Stadium House - £180,000
This first floor apartment is within walking distance of the town centre and the station, while also being close to the countryside.
The accommodation is made up of a large open plan living area and kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The property is also described by the agent as an “ideal” investment or first-time purchase.
River Court - £180,000
This top floor apartment has a modern finish and is only three years old, being in a gated development.
The property is a studio apartment with a large living room and dining area, a bedroom, a separate kitchen and a bathroom.
The apartment is on the outskirts of the town centre and has allocated parking, and is “ideal” for first time buyers or investors.
Birchwood Road - £185,000
This first floor apartment is in West Byfleet and is described as “modern”, being close to local amenities.
The accommodation is made up of a bright living room, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
There is also resident parking, and the property is described as a “perfect” home for commuters and first-time buyers.
Castle Grove Road - £190,000
This first floor apartment sits in a converted building and is on the edge of Chobham village centre.
Inside, there is a living room with garden views, a fitted kitchen, one bedroom and a bedroom.
Outside, there are communal gardens, a garage and ample communal parking for visitors.
Guildford Road - £195,000
This modern apartment sits in a town centre development and is moments away from the train station.
The accommodation comprises an open-plan studio space with a living and bedroom area, a modern kitchen, and a bathroom.
The property also benefits from a secure entry system, a residents’ gym, and lift access.