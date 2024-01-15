Thinking of starting off the year by finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
There are a variety of properties for sale in and around Woking, from maisonettes to town centre apartments.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes on the market, all costing £170,000 or less.
Eastbrook Close - £95,000
This garden maisonette is in need of modernisation and is well-located for Woking’s shops and other amenities.
The accommodation comprises a reception room, a kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.
The property, which is being sold by auction on January 24 2024, also has a private rear garden.
Knap Court, Knaphill - £125,000
This ground floor apartment sits in the village of Knaphill and is available under a 50 per cent shared ownership scheme.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a living room, a fitted kitchen, a large bedroom, a bathroom, and an additional room which could be used as a study or a child’s bedroom.
The property is described as “well-presented” and comes with two allocated parking spaces.
Tintagel Way - £165,000
This first floor apartment is close to Woking’s town centre and is described as an “excellent” investment or first time buy.
The apartment is a studio, with a large living room / bedroom, a separate modern kitchen and a recently refitted bathroom.
Outside, there are communal gardens, as well as parking for both residents and visitors.
Oriental Road - £169,999
This first floor apartment is within walking distance of the town centre and the mainline station.
The property is a studio apartment, with a newly fitted kitchen, a large reception room / bedroom with built-in storage, and a bathroom.
The home comes with an allocated parking space, and is described as an “ideal” buy-to-let or first time purchase.
Highclere Court, Knaphill - £170,000
This first floor apartment is in the centre of Knaphill village, being described as “perfect” for a long term investment opportunity or a first time buyer.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a reception room, a kitchen with built-in appliances, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a separate WC.
Outside, there are communal gardens, and parking for residents. The property is currently let at a price of £800 pcm.