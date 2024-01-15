Thinking of starting off the year by finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum? 

There are a variety of properties for sale in and around Woking, from maisonettes to town centre apartments. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes on the market, all costing £170,000 or less. 

Eastbrook Close - £95,000

The maisonette is on the ground floor. (Savills Auctions)

This garden maisonette is in need of modernisation and is well-located for Woking’s shops and other amenities. 

The accommodation comprises a reception room, a kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom. 

The property, which is being sold by auction on January 24 2024, also has a private rear garden. 

Knap Court, Knaphill - £125,000

The property is being sold through a shared ownership scheme. (So Resi )

This ground floor apartment sits in the village of Knaphill and is available under a 50 per cent shared ownership scheme. 

Inside, there is an entrance hall, a living room, a fitted kitchen, a large bedroom, a bathroom, and an additional room which could be used as a study or a child’s bedroom. 

The property is described as “well-presented” and comes with two allocated parking spaces. 

Tintagel Way - £165,000

The property is close to the town centre. (Bourne Estate Agents)

This first floor apartment is close to Woking’s town centre and is described as an “excellent” investment or first time buy. 

The apartment is a studio, with a large living room / bedroom, a separate modern kitchen and a recently refitted bathroom. 

Outside, there are communal gardens, as well as parking for both residents and visitors. 

Oriental Road - £169,999

The apartment is on the ground floor. (Seymours Estate Agents)

This first floor apartment is within walking distance of the town centre and the mainline station. 

The property is a studio apartment, with a newly fitted kitchen, a large reception room / bedroom with built-in storage,  and a bathroom. 

The home comes with an allocated parking space, and is described as an “ideal” buy-to-let or first time purchase. 

Highclere Court, Knaphill - £170,000 

The apartment is in Knaphill. (Gascoigne Pees)

This first floor apartment is in the centre of Knaphill village, being described as “perfect” for a long term investment opportunity or a first time buyer. 

Inside, there is an entrance hall, a reception room, a kitchen with built-in appliances, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a separate WC. 

Outside, there are communal gardens, and parking for residents. The property is currently let at a price of £800 pcm. 