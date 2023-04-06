This penthouse apartment for sale is said to have the “best views in Surrey” - spanning the countryside and the London skyline.
The apartment, in Woking, sits on the exclusive 21st floor of the Olympian Heights building near the centre of the town.
As well as a modern and luxurious interior, the penthouse benefits from panoramic views out over the countryside from one direction and the London skyline in the other, including Canary Wharf, the Shard and Wembley Stadium.
Inside, the apartment includes a large open-plan living area, with a recently refurbished kitchen and bright living space.
There are two bedrooms in the penthouse, as well as a bathroom, a separate WC and a store room.
A key feature of the property is the wrap-around terrace which is accessible from the principal bedroom and offers sunset views.
In the building, there is also a residents’ gymnasium and concierge service, as well as gated underground parking with allocation for two cars.
The property is being sold by estate agents Curchods for a guide price of £525,000.
Lee Murphy, Woking Partner at Curchods, commented: “With its panoramic views and modern interior, this truly is a picture perfect penthouse.
“It has arguably some of the best views in Surrey, encompassing the London skyline in one direction and the quintessential Surrey countryside in the other, whilst inside the apartment is presented in superb decorative order."