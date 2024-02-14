This week I want to celebrate a possible solution I have campaigned for over the past year following concerns raised by residents about The Vyne’s future as a hub of support and connection in Knaphill.
Readers will be aware from a previous column on The Vyne in December that I had cautioned against mothballing community assets for short-term gains in the aftermath of Woking Borough Council declaring itself bankrupt.
Similarly, I was also committed to the future of the Heathcot Medical Centre because, despite planning permission nothing had yet transpired, and which now looked even more uncertain regarding funding for the expansion and remodelling in light of the Section 114 notice.
I sought support for the proposals suggested by the practice partners with the chief alliance officer of the NHS Surrey Heartland Trust, council officers and cross-party councillors. It is because The Vyne is ideally placed, within easy reach of residents from Knaphill and the surrounding wards, to offer invaluable healthcare and recreational services as a cornerstone of our community for all ages.
Vital social and healthcare services for the elderly, parents and children should not be lost but retained and remain affordable. Likewise, consider the impact on the elderly and vulnerable relying on community transport, such as Bustler, if services are relocated elsewhere.
I was therefore pleased when, a few weeks ago, the Knaphill Residents’ Association (KRA) took a keen interest in the future of The Vyne because of the possibility, in their drive to save costs, Woking council may plan to transfer the management of the centre to a third party under Community Asset Transfer.
Those efforts culminated in a meeting last Friday attended by Karen Davies, CEO of Dramatize; Phil Stubbs, KRA chairman; Pieter Lalleman, KRA secretary; Cllr Ellen Nicholson, the council’s portfolio holder for living well; council officers and ward councillors, Saj Hussain, Steve Greentree and myself.
In the meeting, it was good to hear the looming threat of closing The Vyne on April 1 had gone because of the plan put forward by Karen to commit her expertise in care and leisure activities of operating tea rooms to help adults with learning difficulties get jobs and where students can showcase their skills.
The plans, similar to the Moorcroft Centre, will allow The Vyne to continue existing services with improved meal services. However, there is still more work to do with the NHS, while Saj Hussain, wearing his county councillor hat, is working hard to engage Surrey County Council to fund Bustler.
I want to warmly thank and pay tribute to the efforts of everybody involved. It shows that by working together, putting aside self-serving party political interests and listening to the residents, we can find alternative solutions to protect valuable community assets despite the council’s dire financial situation.