On 6 January, Parliament returned from the winter recess, and I was very pleased to get back to work as Woking’s MP. I’ve started the year as I mean to go on.
Within the first two weeks of January, I have spoken on a range of critical issues in the House of Commons. From pushing to sell seized Russian assets, such as Sutton Place, to benefit Ukraine, to fighting for improved child safeguarding to renters' rights.
Defending our democracy
Following the Government’s English Devolution White Paper, the Conservatives running Surrey County Council have asked to be in the first wave of Local Government reorganisation and want to cancel their elections scheduled for this May.
Considering the many failings at Surrey County Council, from the crisis in special educational needs provision and concerns about child safeguarding, to our potholed roads, I believe it is critical that residents can hold our elected officials to account in May.
I have been working collaboratively with my fellow Surrey Liberal Democrat MPs, as well as cross party with leaders of borough councils across Surrey, in defence of our constituents’ democratic right to a local election this May.
As MPs, we have written to the Government to ask that the Surrey County Council elections go ahead and give us more time as a county to thoroughly consider any changes.
I have also co-signed a separate letter from the Surrey Leaders Group to Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, committing to moving together at pace to bring forward proposals for devolution, but again urging the Government to allow the elections to go ahead as planned.
I will continue to work cross-party to ensure that Surrey residents retain their right to an election in May, so that the county council can secure a democratic mandate to bring forward any proposals for devolution.
Ensuring Child Safeguarding
Child safeguarding is of paramount importance right across the country. However, it is particularly prominent in Woking following the heartbreaking murder of Sara Sharif and sentencing of her father, stepmother and uncle.
That is why it has been the focus of my work as MP since returning from recess.
I have spoken in the House of Commons chamber to voice my support for and voted in favour of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. The safeguarding measures within this bill should help to prevent a further tragedy similar to Sara Sharif from happening in the future.
I have also had the opportunity to raise the issue directly with the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, during a Housing and Local Government Select Committee on 7 January.
When I raised the failings in child safeguarding that contributed to Sara’s horrific death at Prime Minister’s Questions in December, he promised a review of children’s social care.
I questioned Ms. Rayner on how the Government will ensure that review is properly implemented, and the risk to vulnerable people is managed, at the same time as re-organising local government.
I will continue to dedicate my time to ensuring the recommendations from this review are properly implemented.
Prostate cancer screening
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the UK, but when detected early it is highly treatable.
Woking Rotary Club are hosting a PSA blood screening event for men over 40 on 2 February at Horsell Village Hall between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
It’s a simple blood test that can save lives.
And finally...
