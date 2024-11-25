The team sent me two lovely presents: a photo album consisting of 24 colour pages thanking me for “all the wonderful memories. As a team we had a heart for a mission – just not a desire to travel too far from home or be uncomfortable in any way, yet over the course of 12 years we were able to tell thousands of children and hundreds of adults the same amazing stories from the Bible – in ways that we hope they will remember. God Bless You!”