Another early linking of the robin with winter derives from Celtic tradition. A story tells that the Holly King of Winter (a wren) was driven away on the Winter Solstice and its place was taken by the Oak King of Summer (a robin). On the Summer Solstice, the Holly King gets his revenge and takes the place of the Oak King. This is said to happen every year to represent the changing of the seasons, and as an explanation of why more robins were observed in winter.