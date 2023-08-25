Several weeks ago, Woking Borough Council sought feedback on the discretionary services they provide.
To my surprise, support for independent living was on the list.
This made me think – isn’t everyone someone’s neighbour, or connected to other people in some way?
In his parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25), Jesus taught that the second most important commandment was that we should treat our neighbours as though they were ourselves.
WBC has some difficult decisions ahead as it seeks to balance the books. We pray wisdom on them in this challenging task.
However, perhaps we should also reflect on the role we can play in looking out for those we live and work among, to whom we can be a ‘neighbour’.