THEY say good things come in threes – and as I write I’ve completed Wordle in two for the second day in a row, which gives me hope for another successful day tomorrow!
But what about bad things? We’ve recently seen the devastation of the Morocco earthquake and the flooding in Libya. Can we expect another disaster to follow?
We always seek meaning and purpose in life, so it’s tempting to see patterns – rewards and punishments – in what are random events. But just because these events happen at random doesn’t mean that we live in a world of random chaos.
Science shows us that the world is beautifully designed and the Bible tells us that it was designed by God to be a good place for us to live in.
Sadly, we haven’t looked after the world or one another as we should, but even so we can trust that God is still watching over humanity,
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11).