Reading this bleak picture nearly put me off going to the Tesco in Brooklands to get some shopping and to pop into Home Bargains (to buy some random stuff I never knew I needed and probably don't) Curiosity got the better of me and after reading on social media later in the day it was pretty quiet on the route we decided to brave it, and let's just say the panic and mayhem that was predicted was nowhere to be seen. There were a few confused looking lorry drivers forced to drive through Byfleet and West Byfleet but other than that it was plain sailing and I even persuaded my partner Emma, who was in the passenger seat to snap a souvenir photo of the empty M25 as we drove over. It felt like witnessing history, seeing it empty as even during lockdown there were some vehicles on the motorway.