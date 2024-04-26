This week I was pleased to find the second series of a TV show called Hold The Front Page with Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar leaping into the world of local journalism at newspapers across the country.
In the Sky programmes the two comedians find themself in all sorts of situations which are often hilarious. The episode I watched saw them on the Isle of White where they worked at the local paper and grappled with finding stories and getting pictures as well as online content in an attempt to get their story on the front page. It all got very chaotic but made good television.
I wonder what Josh and Nish would uncover if they came to spend a week at the Woking News & Mail (I would really like to see that happen).
There is so much happening in and around Woking and I recently saw the town from a different angle as I went on a walk to show my friend and colleague Alex what our town is all about.
We visited Goldsworth Park and walked around the lake. Then, after a walk along the canal to St John’s, taking in the locks and the wildlife on the way, we jumped on the number 28 bus to town. Bus fares are currently capped at £2 so this seemed a cost-effective option and gave our legs a rest.
After a spot of lunch, we toured all the statues and art installations we have in town. I’d forgotten how many there were!
Alex decided to name all the Sean Henry statues we found in the town centre. The giant man lying down outside Gails Bakery is now known as Ian apparently.
We found the statues of the two people outside M&S interesting. Alex named them Alec and Rebecca. They appeared to be having an argument. We pondered what they might be saying to each other and hoped they could resolve their differences.
I’ll never look at these statues the same again. We also visited the beautiful Muslim Peace Garden which is on Horsell Common a short walk from the main road. This is somewhere I haven't visited before even though it's on my doorstep.
We did around 20,000 steps and apart from the sore legs the next day it was a great experience seeing my town in a different light and appreciating what we have right here in our community.
