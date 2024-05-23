A big milestone is coming up – Surrey Hills Community Radio celebrates its 10th birthday in June and there are lots of celebrations coming up.
A lot has changed over the past decade but Surrey Hills Community Radio’s ethos of being connected to the community has remained central to what we do.
The station is such an inclusive environment, believing in giving people opportunities through work experience and training to support those who want to have a voice in their community.
I became connected with Surrey Hills Community Radio in 2020 when I began my job at Sunnybank producing the Sunny Sessions radio show.
It's great that there are a number of presenters who have disabilities or learning disabilities, including many who have got involved through being part of Sunny Sessions.
We have two presenters who are visually impaired with adjustments being made and support put in place so they can present shows.
Giving people opportunities in radio has always been a passion of mine as I have seen over the years the many benefits, such as feeling connected and growing in confidence.
Sadly, not everyone is so accepting and willing to give people a chance so I value Surrey Hills Community radio sharing my values in inclusive radio.
With Learning Disability Week coming up in June too it’s a good chance to shine a spotlight on this inclusive attitude.
In lockdown I was a support worker and began recording radio shows with people in their homes around Woking.
One of those was Mark who I knew loved radio. He then got together with a group of friends and created a show called It’s that Friday Feeling which now airs on Surrey Hills Community Radio every Friday afternoon.
I have now stepped back having supported them to begin with and they now independently travel from Woking to Leatherhead to present the shows live.
Their friendships have been strengthened and confidence has grown. That feels like a real achievement.
The Sunny Sessions has grown over the past few years with encouraging listening numbers and really lovely feedback which has been nice to hear.
Later this year we will be marking 500 Sunny Sessions shows on Surrey Hills Community Radio which is another reason for a celebration.
So, as we wish Surrey Hills Community Radio a happy 10th birthday, why not have a listen to hear what our team of passionate volunteers have to offer.
