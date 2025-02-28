Last week, I was honoured to be in Kyiv to take part in the national commemoration of the third anniversary of the illegal Russian invasion. Standing behind President Zelensky and other world leaders, I was proud to pay my respects.
I would like to share some reflections on this eye-opening and thought-provoking trip.
First and foremost, I want to pay tribute to the phenomenal resilience of the Ukrainian people. In the face of such extreme adversity, their determination and willingness to continue to fight was truly inspiring.
I met with wounded service personnel and amputees at a rehabilitation centre in Lviv and a hospital in Kyiv. These are not professional soldiers – before the war, they were teachers, builders and office workers.
Despite their injuries, many are determined to return to the front.
One of them, Volodymir, lost his leg in combat. At first, he endured unbearable pain, but now he is focused on just one goal: securing a prosthetic leg so he can rejoin his unit.
He never wanted to be a soldier. Pride in his nation gave him the will to fight.
His story is not unique – many of those I met share the same unwavering determination. Their courage and spirit in the face of unimaginable hardship are truly humbling.
Whilst the determination of the Ukrainian people is unquestionable, one of my biggest takeaways from the trip was how much more we can do to support them.
This doesn’t just mean military aid.
One of the most urgent issues is the lack of blood. Experts estimate that 25 per cent of battlefield deaths could be prevented with better access to blood supplies, especially near the front lines.
The UK can play a vital role by increasing medical aid. Supporting mobile blood banks, providing high-quality prosthetics, funding rehabilitation and sharing medical expertise and ensuring Ukraine has the resources needed to save lives.
It was also interesting to learn how much Europe needs Ukraine.
Ukraine is leading the way in drone innovation, adapting out of necessity as its supplies of ammunition dwindle. Using cutting-edge 3D carbon fibre technology, they have become one of Europe’s top drone producers.
Despite the conflict, Ukraine’s economy is set to grow by 4 to 5 per cent this year. This far outstrips most European economies and is a testament to the benefit that a free and democratic Ukraine could bring to the European economy once the war ends.
The Ukrainian people are scared. Many see this as the start of a Third World War. Now, more than ever, the UK must step up and give them the support they need.
NATO is vastly richer than Russia – Europe, with Ukraine, can outmatch it. By partnering with Ukraine’s defence innovation, we can plug key gaps and ensure long-term security.
Stronger together, we have the power to win.
Will