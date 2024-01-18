Whether identifying as religious or not, many people still know something about the story of the Good Samaritan, found in Luke’s Gospel Chapter 10.
We are currently part of the way through the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. It got under way on Thursday (January 18, 2024).
This year, churches were invited by those from Burkina Faso to reflect and pray together from this story and especially around the question “Who is my neighbour?”
In the account, Jesus himself is asked this question. His reply is to depict a scene in which a person is robbed and left almost for dead. The one who comes along and gives assistance is looked down on by those listening.
Jesus continues the story with the one caring giving yet further assistance at great cost to himself.
The scenario finished, Jesus asks the question “Who showed what it is to be a neighbour?”
The answer, of course, is the one showing mercy.
Mercy is not giving or receiving what we deserve but opens the way for acts of kindness.
Perhaps we should reread this story and see ourselves in need of God’s mercy.