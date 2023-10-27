NHS waiting lists in Woking for basic diagnostic tests – including MRI and CT scans – grew by 39 per cent between June 2019 and July 2023, up to 9,205. The research from the House of Commons Library, commissioned by the Lib Dems, also shows that over 9.1 per cent of people waited more than six weeks for one of these tests in July (the NHS target is less than one per cent).