The Sunny Sessions, as regular readers will know, is an inclusive radio show from the Sunnybank Trust in Epsom. It’s broadcast on Surrey Hills Community Radio and is for and by the learning disability community. We normally have one live show on the first Monday of the month at 9pm with the regular Monday and Thursday 10am shows being pre-recorded.
The live shows have been a way for Sunnybank partners to experience live radio and what’s involved in bringing it all together. Partners are learning how to use all the equipment and Some of them have gone on to have their own shows elsewhere on the station.
We have seen so many benefits for those involved with Sunny Sessions over the years. We are seeing people becoming more confident, feeling connected to their community and learning many other skills.
Over the summer, when it was a bit quieter at the charity, we had some extra live shows on two Monday mornings in August. The team came to the studio in Leatherhead and were supported to set up and present the show, and then went for a debrief and social in the local pub.
It was such a positive way to begin the week. Seeing the team working together, deciding as a group what songs we should play, with some heated debate on which songs made it onto the show, working out what questions we would ask in a live interview, and sharing their news.
It was also nice for William, one of our Sunnybank partners, to meet the others in person for the first time, having previously only seen everybody on Zoom. It was great to see him interact with the group and hear their conversations.
One of our partners, Marcus, has been learning how to operate the studio equipment . He has just moved into his supported living house, something which William did last year so they were able to compare notes and offer words of support to each other. Our next live show, Sunny Sessions Extra, is at 9pm on Monday 2 September.
If you want to get your voice on the radio head to ww.speakpipe.com/sunnysessionsradio and record your 90-second voice note. This week I would like to hear your positive news. What are you feeling good about at the moment? Have you achieved something amazing over the summer? Tell us all about it - we love positive vibes!
So how can you tune into the Sunny Sessions radio show? Well, you will find us on Surrey Hills Community Radio every Monday and Thursday from 10am and each first Monday of the month at 9pm. Listen online www.surreyhillsradio.co.uk or ask your smart speaker to Play Surrey Hills Community Radio. You can listen back on demand anytime at www.sunnybanktrust.org/sunny-sessions
You will also find me separately on Radio Woking every Wednesday from 7am and Sunday from 9am.