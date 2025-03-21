A new wellbeing garden has been opened up for the local community at the Goldsworth Park Shopping and Community Centre. The tranquil garden with seating next to St Andrew’s Church is the result of a year of planning and hard work by church members.
The garden was opened by the Rt Rev Paul Davies, Bishop of Dorking after a special church service where he was guest speaker and celebrant.
Bishop Paul said: “It was a real joy to worship with the St Andrew’s family and to be given the privilege of opening the new garden, which is a great celebration of God’s gift of creation, whilst reminding us of our responsibility as stewards of our environment. I was also very inspired by the partnerships that had been formed in its creation, and I look forward to seeing it develop over the years ahead.”
The garden is positioned between the church building and the main car park. St Andrew’s vicar, Rev Scott Smith, explained: “We chose that location because it is ‘community facing’ – it can be seen by everyone in the local community, who are encouraged to enter and enjoy it. The garden is a welcoming space alongside the church.”
The garden was first suggested when St Andrew’s was certified as an “Eco Church” in 2022. Julie May, a member of the St Andrew’s Eco Group which steered the certification, explained: “The award recognises that the church expresses care for God’s world in many ways, including worship and teaching, ensuring our building is energy efficient and eco-friendly as possible, caring for its land with respect for wildlife, and through bonds with the local community.
“We decided to create a wildlife-friendly garden that will enhance the wellbeing of local residents: a peaceful place to relax, enjoy lunch and for quiet reflection. Many people feel closest to God when in a garden.”
Julie co-managed the garden project with Ruth Kirtley, also a member of the St Andrew’s Eco Group. They drew up plans and appealed for volunteers to get involved – individuals to help with the groundworks and planting, and suppliers to provide materials, expertise and even manpower.
Julie explained: “There were jobs we couldn’t do ourselves and needed specialist help, such as making the wheelchair friendly path, for which we had a large donation from YourFund Surrey, a Surrey County Council initiative that provides funding for community projects.
“The community engagement team at RHS Garden Wisley was very supportive of our project and provided advice as well as donating timber planters, previously used as raised beds at Wisley.”
Church members toiled long and hard to make the garden space ready for planting. “It took three days to dig out one shrub!” recalled Julie. “The planters from RHS Wisley had to be cut to size and ‘made new’, as well as strengthening to take the weight of the soil.
“It was important that we were as environmentally friendly as possible with the materials and plants, both to benefit wildlife and to enhance the wellbeing of garden users.”
Rev Scott Smith added: “Members of the local community are welcome to help look after it – perhaps people without a garden of their own. The raised beds mean wheelchairs users can be involved.”
You can contact the garden team by calling the St Andrew’s church office on 01483 723879, or by emailing [email protected].