Thank you for your support
May I, through your newspaper, thank the residents of St John’s and surrounding areas for their extremely generous support of the 1st St John’s Scout Group in buying fete programmes during our selling outside Waitrose, Goldsworth Park, and in our door-to-door collections in the area.
We raised over £2,800 through selling our programmes, a record result, and 50p for each programme sold is donated to Woking Hospice.
We also thank the many local companies who kindly donated gifts and vouchers as prizes for the tombola and raffle. We would particularly like to thank Winston Churchill School, who provided invaluable help and took part on the day, and Bisley Removal Services.
Thanks go as well to Christmas Bakery, St John’s Co-op, Tenaker Plants & Gifts, St John’s Village Club, Wickes, HSS Hire, Boz’s Fruit and Veg, Enterprise Van Hire and many others for their generous support, and to JDS Compressors and KRB Ltd. for their sponsorship of the fete on 22 June.
Many local organisations took part including 1st St John’s Scout Group, Winston Churchill School, St John’s Church, St John’s WI, St John’s Care, Mayford WI, Woking Sea Rangers, Basingstoke Canal Society, and Alexandra Dance School. The Fun Dog Show was a hit again with record entries.
Although the fete is primarily a fundraising exercise for the Scouts, we hope that once again it has proved to be a village event that the community of St John’s can enjoy.
Derek Hancock
Group Treasurer
Make a note
The new banknotes featuring King Charles III are entering circulation and we’re asking your readers if they would consider donating the first new £5 note they receive to Kidney Care UK.
Kidney disease affects 1 in 10 people in Surrey and as the UK’s leading kidney patient support charity, we have been supporting kidney patients and their families for five decades.
Last year Kidney Care UK spent over £4.5million on charitable activities, helping more than 3,000 individuals and their families through our direct support services including counselling, debt advice and advocacy. As a charity we receive no government funding.
For more information and to donate, please visit https://kidneycareuk.org/first-fiver/
Emily Millington
Head of Fundraising
Kidney Care UK