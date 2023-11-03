I have just read Jonathan Lord’s article about the Bustler dial-a-ride service.
Much of what he says I agree with, but he seems to be unaware of all the local care groups who take vulnerable clients by car to medical centres in the local area around Woking.
I understand that my colleague in fact mentioned this at the Bustler annual meeting.
Unfortunately we cannot take clients who are wheelchair-bound so this is where the Bustler service is crucial to those handicapped in this regard.
Goldsworth Care run clients to medical centres and local hospitals for those who live on Goldsworth Park and there are similar organisations for other areas around Woking.
We are all part of the Woking Good Neighbours scheme – if you look on the web under www.wokinggoodneighbours.com you will find more details about the scheme which offers local help for local people.
We also offer other types of support, for example for those who cannot get out, we can do their food shopping if we have sufficient volunteers.
We all would like Bustler to continue providing the dial-a-ride service and hope that if Woking Borough Council stop funding them, alternative funding from possibly Surrey County Council may be obtained.
Goldsworth Care can be contacted by phoning 07751 801587 on weekdays from 10am to midday.
We are always willing to have more drivers or duty officers if residents would like help in this way. All helpers are DBS checked before driving for the group.
Stephen Davies
Chair, Goldsworth Care Woking