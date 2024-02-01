We have some excellent local NHS services here in Woking, including at our terrific Woking Community Hospital, which is set to receive a new NHS diagnostic centre in the not too distant future. Indeed, I successfully lobbied the Health Secretary to double the funding for this new diagnostic hub from £3million to £6million.
But I have occasionally been contacted by women who feel their health has not been taken seriously enough, when looking at issues such as maternity care and the menopause.
That is why, in 2022, the Conservative government published England’s first ever Women’s Health strategy. In our plan, we set out how we would improve the health of women and girls at every stage of their life.
The strategy was informed by a consultation which saw more than 110,000 responses, and sets out a six-point plan to improve women’s healthcare provision, including ensuring women’s voices are heard, improving access to services, addressing disparities in outcomes among women, better information and education including the effect on women in the workplace, and supporting more research into women’s health issues.
I am delighted to update you that this new strategy and plan is working.
Since April 2022, half a million women have accessed cheaper hormone replacement therapy, with the prescription prepayment certificate costing just £19.30 for the whole year, saving women money on essential HRT medication that helps with their menopause symptoms.
We are creating new women’s health hubs, to improve access and quality of care for services for menstrual problems, contraception, pelvic pain, menopause care and more.
Our aim is to open at least one hub in every local area this year, so women can access the care they need closer to home.
We are investing £50 million in research to tackle maternal disparities, so that every woman experiences a safe pregnancy, a safe labour and top-notch post-natal care regardless of their background.
We have also published the first ever NHS Long-Term Workforce Plan so that we have the doctors, nurses, midwives and other health professionals we need to improve patient care for women and put staffing on a sustainable footing for the future. In total, this is supported with over £2.4 billion over the next five years, and this plan will ensure that we have the right health professionals in our NHS as we provide world-class healthcare and cut the waiting lists.
There are now a record number of nurses and midwives working in the NHS in England. In November 2023, the number of nurses and midwives working in the NHS in England was 372,411 – the highest recorded number ever, meaning that there were over 20,000 more in the NHS workforce going into this winter compared with last year. This includes a record 23,396 midwives working in the NHS, an increase of more than 1,100 compared to the previous year.
These are just some of the steps we are taking to ensure that women can access the best possible care throughout their lives.
By sticking to the plan, we will deliver better healthcare for women and girls across Woking and across the whole of England, giving them confidence that they will always be able to access the care they deserve.
And with the new NHS diagnostic centre at our community hospital due to open this year, healthcare in Woking really will have taken yet another positive step forward.