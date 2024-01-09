Here we are in January, the month that seems the longest and all very depressing once the Christmas decorations come down.
I kept mine up until as close to Twelfth Night as possible as my house always looks bare once I take them down.
It can be hard to be motivated in January.
I’m focusing on my birthday at the end of the month and trying to block the impending car insurance renewal out of my mind and find little things that bring me joy to get through January.
I had some spare time over the past few weeks so planned an impromptu cinema trip with my partner Emma and my friends’ kids Cardy and Issac who were very excited to come and see Wonka with us.
The film was a real joy and the perfect tonic for the January blues. Full of colour and very catchy songs and Hugh Grant as a pint-sized Oompa Lumpa!
This movie, with Timothée Calamet in the title role, tells the back story of Willy Wonka before he built his famous chocolate factory.
It’s one of those films that really makes you feel good –and we need that this month, don’t we?
On The Sunny Sessions today (Thursday, January 11) at 11am on Surrey Hills Community Radio you can hear my conversation with Bob Hill from World Disability Billiards & Snooker.
Bob tells us about events this weekend at Woking Snooker Club, starting with an open day tomorrow (Friday, January 12).
This is a chance to find out more about snooker and cue sports and how they can be inclusive for all.
Then on Saturday and Sunday (January 13 and 14), the British Open Tournament will be taking place at Woking Snooker club.
At The Sunnybank Trust we do a lot of work around inclusive sport and have seen the benefits of sport for people with disabilities and learning disabilities.
There are so many and it brings people together, develops teamwork and builds friendships which last long after the game is over.
To book a group or individual into the free open day tomorrow – you can choose a slot at 10am, 11am or 12.30pm – send an email to [email protected] You can listen to The Sunny Sessions, the inclusive radio show from The Sunnybank Trust, on Surrey Hills Community Radio at 11am on Mondays and Thursdays, and at 9pm on the first Monday of each month.
The show is also on Radio Woking at 9am on Wednesdays.
You can also hear me on the Radio Woking breakfast show on Wednesdays (7am to 9am) and Sundays (9am to noon).