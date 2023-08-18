I’m going to take a guess and say every one of us wishes we could do better in our relationships with our partners, family and friends.
Why is it so hard to maintain relationships that foster genuine love?
Our culture doesn’t help. In fact, part of the problem is the self-centred, “me-first” mentality that rules everywhere we look.
We’re encouraged to follow our hearts and make sure we do whatever makes us happy.
God gives us a different way to relate to others. In Philippians 2: 5-8 we read this: “In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus:
“Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness.
“And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death – even death on a cross!”
Jesus, being God, the creator of all things, had no reason to give up everything to come to earth and die for us except that he loves us deeply.
Can we follow his example? Humanly speaking, this is impossible. But Jesus makes the impossible, possible. His death for us is the way into a life that puts others first.