Yet, after years of waste, scandal and incompetence, this government is once again presenting a false vision to the British people, hiding the reality that taxes on individuals and families will continue to increase exponentially under Conservative plans. Crucially, the Budget failed to make tax bracket thresholds rise in line with inflation. As wages continue to respond to inflation, this “fiscal drag” will result in millions, including those on the lowest incomes, having to pay tax at higher rates and cancelling out reductions in National Insurance.