Up the Garden Path
Whatever the weather I try to take a turn around the garden. Of late it has been a Noah-ish walk – hoping to find signs of greenery above the flooded flower beds. And yes, there is always some, somewhere.
Then it freezes over and I worry about those tiny green buds but, Alan Titchmarsh says, all will be well. I will trust in him.
My next big job will be to lift the netting from the pond. One year we left it a bit late and caught some frogs trying to do what frogs, and other creatures, try to do in the early spring – some had, unfortunately died in the struggle to free themselves.
I have been worried during this period of extremes of temperature about the birds. Outside my bedroom window is an ivy tree which is thick with glossy leaves and is the roosting place of many small birds.
When in flower the noise of the bees busy among the blossoms is like a small motor running. Then the blackberries are much loved by the blackbirds and pigeons. But the little birds manage to cling on.
Perhaps more will be revealed after the annual Birdwatch – an event organised by the RSPB when people are asked to spend an hour watching and counting birds in their garden, local park, or from their window during the space of the event: 24, 25, 26, January. Check out Big Garden Birdwatch.
And what of hedgehogs? Are there any in my garden? I know I have foxes – at this time of year they are very noisy and they trip the security lights, so they are doing OK – but are those little droppings from a hedgehog or a rat?
There are alarming reports of hedgehogs getting close to extinction in the wild. The western European hedgehog appears on the “near threatened list” so it is not just in the UK that the creature is facing uncertainty but in most of northern Europe.
A 2022 study reported the UK population of hedgehogs had fallen up to 75% since 2020 although urban hedgehogs are faring a little better. It is all down to the usual suspects –increased human pressure which includes insensitive agriculture, urban development, busy roads, and careless gardeners.
Should there not be a Big Hedgehog Watch? Some of the problems of this little mammal could be eased if there was access from garden to garden – a fairly simple matter of digging an escape tunnel under neighbouring fences 13cm by 13cm (about five and a half inches) is the recommended size. No bread or milk but a shallow dish of water would be appreciated, we understand.
There is another report of interest: The Lawton Review recommends the creation of more sites, making them bigger, managing them better and, crucially, join them up. That report concerns the rewilding of certain creatures into the UK .
The Dailly Telegraph has it that “rewilding doesn't seek to conserve specific species, but rather to restore ecological processes – to the point where nature is allowed to take care of itself”, said Alastair Driver, the director of the charity Rewilding Britain.
The article mentioned bringing back aurochs – prehistoric cattle – beavers, storks and so on. But no mention of hedgehogs .
Perhaps if cave paintings of Mrs Tiggy-Winkle were discovered the hedgehog would become glamorous and everyone would want one.
But I would not wish to see those “famous because they are famous” celebrities wandering around with a hedgehog in its own chic and fashionable bag over their chic and fashionable shoulders.
Mind the gap
I understand it was not red tape but red cones which alarmed visitors to the sauna at the Pool in the Park. Evidently there was a gap in the wooden seating – nothing too much but it could cause an ouch! situation.
Nothing that could not be solved in a matter of minutes, and there was an offer to deal with the problem – free of charge – but, I was told, the area was coned off as though it was a crime scene.
I am also told that Those In Charge of the Leisure Centre had been made aware of various offers to repair said seating. But no. It had to wait for the Proper Maintenance Person who might well be on another job and not get to the sauna for some time. Perhaps days. And so it was.
I understand going through the proper channels but can't help but think that in these days of straitened circumstances common sense might cut through red tape, possibly assisted by blind eye.
I have been told of a similar problem with a boiler at the centre and a qualified local plumber offering assistance – free. No, this could interfere with any guarantee on said boiler. Understood, but in the old days, when common sense ruled, that plumber would have done the work and none the wiser.
I presume it would be impossible to kill off health & safety – too many health & safety regulations in the way.
A while ago I wrote that I had visited the Peace Garden in the gloaming to see the rill lit up. It was not.
I have since been told of the visit of a high-ranking Moslem gentleman to the garden. Not an official visit but he was keen to see the results of all the work which had been done.
Still no lights or water and the garden looking run down, to the embarrassment of the gentleman showing the guest around.
I have also heard that someone had offered to pay to rectify the problem. But, of course, it would have to go through the proper channels – unlike the water in the garden.
The one place that volunteers seem to be allowed to get on with it is in communal gardening, and some parks and planters around the borough have been adopted by local gardeners – and a good job they have done of it.
Little things can help; I have mentioned how residents in my own road swept the gutters of leaves – providentially the day before a brown/green bin collection – and thus kept the road drains clear.
I have mentioned the Big Garden Birdwatch, there was also the annual Big Butterfly Count back in the summer. The result was a marked “and hugely concerning decline in numbers” according to Butterfly Conservation resulting in the charity declaring a nationwide butterfly emergency.
This is where Woking Borough Council can do good by doing less: I have read of an area where a local council allowed wild flowers to grow along a half-mile grass verge, which encouraged butterflies to lay eggs.
But in November it mowed the verge and collected the cuttings which failed to take into account the butterfly's life cycle. All that was needed was for the vegetation to be left alone.
Some things should not be tidied up – except for litter, of course.
I Told You So!
I did suggest that as soon as Victoria Way, past the Hilton, was re-opened something else would be put in the way of the motorist.
According to a council post “Victoria Way car park will close for the foreseeable future on Friday 14 February 2025, following a recent structural review that highlighted the need for significant repairs.
“Whilst the structural condition of the car park does not pose a risk to public safety, the detailed report recommends temporary closure until substantial repairs are undertaken. These repairs would involve considerable costs and ongoing maintenance liabilities.
“Before determining the long-term plan for the site, the council will work with consultants to evaluate the extent of repairs required, associated costs and future demand for parking in Woking town centre. The closure is not due to the presence of RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) within the structure.
“Permit holders currently using Victoria Way car park are being offered alternative parking arrangements to ensure minimal disruption. Victoria Way car park will close to in-bound vehicles from 5.30pm, Friday 14 February. Drivers will have the weekend to remove their cars before a full closure begins Monday 17 February 2025.
Ann-Marie Barker, leader of the council, wrote: “Just so everyone is clear this is the Victoria Way car park. It is located between Victoria Way and Church Street East. This car park was built in 1975 so it is 50 years old.”
It is not the Victoria Place car parks which are connected to the shopping centres.
My word of advice to the council when employing consultants – please check their headwear and weed-out any sporting ten gallon hats.
Electric Kitty
The Basingstoke Canal Society reports that this year will see the launch of Kitty II, their new all-electric trip boat in Woking.
After a lot of successful fundraising and securing a Surrey County Council “Your Fund Surrey Grant”, the boat has now been built and is well on the way towards being completed.
Work is continuing on the more challenging aspect of getting shore power installed where it is needed to charge the batteries.
The boat crews will continue to organise and run the two trip boats John Pinkerton II at Odiham and Kitty at Woking. They are increasingly popular, so much so that the society ran 20% more boat trips in 2024 than in the previous year.
If you do not connect the canal with weeding, think again. The society has allocated funds to secure an additional weed-cutter, along with monies for the continued programme of dredging.
Both these activities are crucial to help keep the canal open for navigation and not getting choked up with weeds.
Should you fancy helping out, the society is always looking to add to its team of 70 lengthsmen who regularly walk a local “length” of the canal and report any issues back to the society.
They are also hoping to steadily increase the various working parties during the week and weekend, including extra project days and the involvement of local businesses.
A Family Affair
Woking Community Play Association would like to invite you to their annual general meeting on Friday 25 January at 7.30pm at the Maybury Centre, Boardschool Road, Woking GU21 5HD.
They will be discussing their new project, the Balfour family of Fisher's Hill House, who will be the subject of their next play.
Contact [email protected] or join the AGM if you are interested in helping with research and all the other things which go to make a play successful.