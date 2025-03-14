I recently announced that I have launched a new All Party Parliamentary Group to hold South Western Railway (SWR) to account. I would like to expand on the purpose of the group and the progress we have made so far.
The formation of this new group brings together a cross-party group of MPs and industry stakeholders, including representatives from SWR. It will enable us to directly engage with SWR, hold them accountable, and work on behalf of passengers to address their concerns.
The purpose is clear: to ensure that MPs and their teams are well informed about the services SWR provides, hold them to account and deliver better services for local residents in Woking and beyond.
It will also enable us to monitor the transition of the company to public ownership and work towards a better deal for rail passengers across the network.
The recent announcement of a 4.6% rise in rail fares—on top of previous years’ hikes—is yet another blow to the commuters who rely on our trains every day. For many in Woking, this means a season ticket to London Waterloo now costs an eye-watering £4,260.
SWR’s performance has long been a source of frustration for commuters. Regular delays, cancellations and rising fares have created significant challenges for those who rely on trains to get to work, school and other commitments.
I hope to address that.
It is important to me and my colleagues that we focus on the real, practical problems that people encounter when using the trains. We are working on an annual agenda to ensure that key issues are discussed throughout the year.
I would encourage anyone who has specific concerns or experiences with SWR services to get in touch with me. Your input will help ensure that the group's work is focused on the most pressing issues affecting passengers.
In our recent meeting on 12 March, SWR provided a presentation on their plans to improve assisted access for passengers, as well as an overview of their performance as a company.
While this was a positive step, MPs made it clear that we need to see more detailed responses to the issues raised by local residents. We need more concrete plans and actions from SWR to address these issues.
Another important aspect of this group’s work is to monitor the transition of SWR from private to public ownership. As one of the first train companies to be transferred into public hands, it’s vital that we get it right.
I’m surprised that both the Government and SWR say very little will change straightaway with nationalisation. This move presents a unique opportunity to improve services for passengers. We must ensure that it is handled in a way that benefits commuters.
Ultimately, this new group is about securing a better deal for the residents of Woking, and rail passengers across the South Western Railway network.
We will work hard to ensure that SWR is held accountable and that the upcoming changes have passengers at their heart.