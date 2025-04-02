It is almost Easter. Whether you believe the Easter story as told by Christians or not, the truth underlying Easter is that change is achieved by persuasion and example, not by force and coercion; that leaders may be removed, but fundamental good survives. Because of the first Easter, a relatively minor event in Jerusalem two millennia ago, Britain and much of the world accept a code of values that can be traced back to that humble carpenter’s son, Jesus of Nazareth. Some revolution!