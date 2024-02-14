What is the first course of action you take when something happens to you or you find yourself in a situation that you know you can do little or nothing about?
This could be losing a job, becoming unexpectedly ill, a family crisis or a myriad other things.
Sometimes we resort to getting support from a trusted friend, a doctor or a counsellor and these are all good things that have their place. But have you ever thought of praying?
For some people this is the only resort as they experience emergency situations where no human form of help is available. Perhaps, out of nowhere, a person in trouble finds themselves exclaiming “God help me!”
Prayer may feel like the last resort but why not try it as the first resort?
In Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus, God the Son, says this: “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”