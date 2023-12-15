In one of my earlier columns, I cautioned against mothballing community assets and the pace of cuts.
This time I want to consider one such initiative relating to The Vyne as Knaphill residents have been asking me if Woking council was still planning to extend The Vyne to provide the Heathcot Surgery with the extra space it had requested some five to six years ago.
It is because the council allowed one planning application to lapse but once again got it approved on resubmission.
However, Knaphill residents fear the new planning permission, like last time, might again run out, and we will return to square one, especially now after the bombshell of the council’s dire financial position.
I visited the surgery earlier in the year to explore whether the GPs still need the space, and if they do, this time around making sure the planning application does not get put on the back burner.
It soon became apparent that the surgery was keen to have additional space to alleviate an acute shortage of surgery space, leaking roofs, inefficient heating and deteriorating structure.
Also, the increased capacity would accommodate their ambitious plans to provide more medical capacity and a new surgical care facility to residents without patients having to make unnecessary journeys, causing anxiety and costs in parking and fuel.
Amongst others, I also contacted the Chief Alliance Officer of the NHS Surrey Heartland Trust, who was very interested in finding a much more sustainable property solution for NHS practices and broader health services.
Discussions are ongoing with the council towards a much more creative collaboration between the NHS, the borough, and possibly the commercial sector.
Such joint initiatives between the council and NHS would not only save the firesale of valuable community assets but also help provide more much-needed health facilities for residents.
Setting up a “buddy service” with adjacent GP practices to send patients needing minor operative procedures would benefit residents from other neighbouring wards.
Allow local doctors to offer additional surgical services, currently done elsewhere, and ease pressure on the NHS.
Apart from making better use of the existing community assets, it will make The Vyne a vibrant daily hub for the Knaphill community and provide residents with medical, social and welfare facilities.
The increased footfall will benefit the local economy as The Vyne has ample parking and bus stops nearby, and the cafeteria could cater to the wider public.
Similarly, extra space will enable the Knaphill surgery to reduce hiring costs, such as the £500 paid recently to Hill View to host a staff meeting, and generate additional income to help offset the running costs and make a profit.
Working with the private and public sectors to explore alternative options for saving community facilities will show that Woking Borough Council has a clear direction and creative ambitions, and at the same time learn to live within its means.
In conclusion, I’d like to wish all News & Mail readers and Woking residents a happy Christmas and a peaceful, prosperous new year.