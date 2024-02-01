The government has sadly already cut the annual growth in schools funding in cash terms from eight per cent in 2023-24 to 3.1 per cent in 2024-25. The Lib Dems and I think the government should review school funding after the Institute of Fiscal Studies – a widely respected independent financial body – has concluded that the purchasing power of school budgets in 2024 will still be about four per cent lower than in 2010.