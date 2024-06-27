I have interviews recorded with the community in Woking during lockdown (when I worked out how to work remotely via Zoom). It’s interesting listening back to them and, only a few years on, there are details we have already forgotten so it was interesting to hear about the emotions, how people managed their mental health, and one thing we won’t forget, the panic buying of toilet rolls! All this will be useful resources for history students of the future. Who knew a toilet roll was that powerful?