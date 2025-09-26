The caterpillars are very distinctive: bright green or yellow and covered in long hairs that are very variable in colour: white, yellowy-white, brown, reddy-brown, pink and even mauve specimens have been recorded. They have a row of four denser tufts of hair on their back, which can be yellow, white or pinkish-brown, and a tail-like tuft of red or brown hairs at the end of the body. If the caterpillars are disturbed, they arch their body, revealing jet-black patches between the dense tufts on their back.