But too often today, it can feel as though we are each living our own version of The Traitors — trying to work out what is true and what is false; what is fact and what is invention. Mis- and disinformation, amplified by “blue-tick” bots across Facebook, X and TikTok, exploit the openness of our democracy by setting us against one another and undermining the institutions that unify and define us. The BBC was founded on three simple aims: to inform, educate and entertain. It still does all three. It remains the most widely accessed source of news in the UK — and one of the most trusted. And its work extends far beyond our shores. During my PhD research, I spent time in rural India and Latin America studying how the BBC World Service brings reliable information to communities that might otherwise never receive it. Its audience has only grown since.