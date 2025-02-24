I had a reader contact me to ask if I knew anything about the best types of paint for graffiti work. Must be bright and weather proof. He was hoping to name and shame those who put self before others knowing that his work would be read by more people than those who read my page. Perhaps he might paint his feelings on the side of the Hilton – it would seem there is often convenient scaffolding at the site. The powers that be - if any are left – will be so disgusted that any resident should dare to declare their feelings so publicly that his words will be scrubbed off at once and those panels nailed into place with something more substantial than has previously been used.