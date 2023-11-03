I have been somewhat distracted over the past few days. For the best of reasons. The Netherlands branch of the family came to stay for a few days. My family seems to have rather a lot of birthdays at this time of year and as my grandson, Oliver, celebrated his first birthday on October 14, and as his sister, Effie, would be celebrating her fifth birthday on October 27, and as my birthday falls neatly between the two, it was decided to have a Big Birthday Bash celebrating all three anniversaries at the same time.