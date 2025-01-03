Happy New Year!
As we turn the page to 2025, I would like in this, the first of my fortnightly columns of the year, to take a moment to reflect on the past year and share my hopes and priorities for the months ahead.
I believe 2024 was a year of resilience and determination for Woking. Our town, like so many others, faced challenges, but we also saw incredible examples of strength, kindness, and innovation.
From facing our council's financial situation to McLaren winning the F1 Constructors’ Championship, I’ve been inspired by the commitment of everyone I meet to making Woking a better place for everyone.
As I reflect on 2024, our town, like so many others, faced serious challenges in such a short space of time.
Woking was in the news for all the right and then the wrong reasons. Like many people, I was heartbroken about what happened to 10-year-old Sara Sharif and by the details which emerged at the Old Bailey trial.
With cladding failing off the Hilton and the subsequent closure of Victoria Way, our town’s highway network has ground to a halt.
On a more positive note, Woking-based McLaren won the F1 Constructor’s Championship.
As your MP for the last six months, I’ve worked hard to represent Woking’s interests in Westminster.
This has meant fighting for policies that support local businesses and households, and I’m ensuring that Woking’s voice is heard on the national stage, whether it’s standing up for vulnerable children, championing our NHS, or fighting for fairer funding for local government.
As we enter 2025, I am optimistic about what we can achieve together. There is no denying that challenges remain, but there are also many opportunities to build a brighter future for Woking. My priorities for the year include:
Supporting families through the cost-of-living crisis: too many people in Woking are still feeling the pinch of rising costs. I will continue to push for measures that provide meaningful support, such as targeted tax cuts, increased benefits for those most in need, and greater investment in affordable housing.
Fighting for better structure for vulnerable children: what happened to Sara Sharif was appalling, heartbreaking and vile. I have already asked the Prime Minster, Sir Keir Starmer, for an immediate inquest into her murder and will fight to reform the care system to ensure that this never happens again.
Improving public services: local services are the lifeblood of our community. I’ll be working to secure more funding for our schools, healthcare facilities and transport infrastructure. Everyone deserves access to quality education, timely healthcare, and reliable public transport, and I won’t stop advocating for these essentials.
Strengthening community ties: Woking’s strength lies in its people. Whether it’s supporting our fantastic local businesses, encouraging volunteerism or celebrating cultural events, I’m committed to fostering a sense of belonging and unity in our town.
One of my personal goals for 2025 is to spend even more time with you, my constituents. Listening to your concerns and ideas is vital to ensuring that I represent you effectively. I encourage you to attend my surgeries, write to me, or come and say hello at community events.
Finally, I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributes to making Woking such a wonderful place to live.
From the volunteers who give up their time to help others, to the key workers who keep our town running, to the small business owners who drive our local economy – you are the heartbeat of our community.
As we embark on 2025, I remain committed to working tirelessly for Woking. Whether it’s advocating for change in Parliament, supporting local projects, or simply being a voice for our town, I am here to serve you.
Together, we can make this year one of progress, positivity and hope.
Thank you for placing your trust in me – I won’t stop working to earn it every day.
Best wishes,
Will
Will Forster MP Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Woking