The UK's largest youth musical theatre movement is coming to Rhoda McGaw Theatre this summer.
RARE Productions will be playing a youth adaptation of Sleeping Beauty from Thursday, August 22 to Saturday, August 24.
The classic fairy tale tells the story of a beautiful princess who falls under a curse from an evil fairy. According to the curse, the princess would prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel on her 18th birthday and would die.
A fairy intervenes and alters the curse, stating that the princess will instead sleep for 100 years and can only be awakened by true love's kiss. On the princess's 18th birthday, the curse takes effect and she falls asleep. The audience will follow the story of the prince and his journey to overcome obstacles and awaken the princess.