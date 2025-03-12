Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You could find yourself revisiting some old memories, those proverbial skeletons still lurking in the closet. This time it could take a lot of effort to finally put them to rest. An online conversation will bring up issues with a group you are a part of or even stir up something from a past involvement.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Community events will get your interest. Don’t be surprised if you’re out and about more often, feeling more comfortable spending time with others instead of being alone. A long-term goal will need some adjustments or a career project requires some changes.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Suggestions a close friend or partner shares will catch you off guard. This could be their attempt to make amends for a disagreement you had earlier this month. If they keep this up, they are likely to succeed.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A long-term goal needs to be modified. Career projects could do with some revision. You might also face some difficulties in communicating with older people or authority figures such as parents and bosses.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Discussions with a partner or close friend will centre around your career or life path. You might want to explore topics like what to do next in your life, the direction you are pursuing and how to reach your goals.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Issues could crop up concerning long-distance travel arrangements, in-law relationships and legal concerns. Writing and publishing projects and educational matters will also cause you some frustration. A legal issue may not progress as smoothly as you would like.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Consider having a heart to heart conversation with your partner to explore new possibilities for your relationship. You might even be preparing to share some exciting news that will bring joy to your family.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Your family is encouraging you to organise a gathering to celebrate a special occasion. You would rather leave the planning to someone else. You have enough to do and as it is, you’re trying to steer clear of someone you would rather not see at a big family event.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
It’s a great time for making relationships a priority. Even keeping in touch through emails and text messages could lead to some exciting plans being made. Travelling to meet up with old friends could work out beneficial for your career as someone mentions opportunities you would not have otherwise known about.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Home and family matters will become the focal point of your attention now and there’s a lot to consider as this draws your interest in various ways. You could be arranging a big family celebration or starting on some home improvement plans.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Career plans are taking off in a big way and with your mind buzzing with ideas, it’s no wonder everything is going so well for you. Your enthusiasm and the achievements you are making are catching the attention of those in high places.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
It’s a good time to make a start on that long-awaited budget plan. Take this chance to sit down with your partner and go over shared finances. You might agree on some creative ways to reduce expenses while maintaining your current lifestyle.